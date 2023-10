Ansel Coffee Break: What is NVIDIA Ansel? (5:20 minutes)

Learn how CD Projekt Red integrated 150 lines of code, and wound up with more than 2 million Ansel photos of The Witcher III: Wild Hunt published! In this video, we explain the value of Ansel, and describes the product’s benefits to players. Five Things to Remember: Ansel was created because it became clear

The post Ansel Coffee Break: What is NVIDIA Ansel? (5:20 minutes) appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.