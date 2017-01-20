Announcing The VR Funhouse Mod Contest

Are you a developer, modder, student, or hobbyist interested in creating amazing experiences in VR? Download the VR Funhouse Mod Kit and show us your incredible creations for a chance to win cash and GeForce GTX 10 Series graphics cards! VR Funhouse features the hottest simulation and rendering technologies, wrapped up in an incredibly fun virtual reality experience. It’s built using the Unreal Engine and features the following technologies used in AAA game development:

Destruction : Destroy rigid bodies

: Destroy rigid bodies HairWorks : The best hair and fur in the business

: The best hair and fur in the business Flow : Volumetric fire and smoke

: Volumetric fire and smoke FleX : Particle based physics liquids and solids

: Particle based physics liquids and solids VRWorks: Advanced VR rendering techniques for faster performance

We want to give the community the ability to use VR Funhouse to create their own unique experiences and share them with the world. That’s why we created the VR Funhouse Mod Kit, to provide the community a sandbox of possibilities for fun in VR.

The VR Funhouse Mod Kit exposes these technologies through Unreal Editor using Epic’s Blueprint visual scripting system. This means anyone can start modding. No coding is required beyond visual scripting using Blueprints.

Announcing The VR Funhouse Mod Contest

To learn more about participating in our Mod Contest click here: Learn More

The contest starts today and runs through January 20, 2017. A Panel of VR Industry Experts from NVIDIA will help select the top 3 entries, and all entries will be judged on the following criteria:

Originality and Creativity : The mod can be a modified level, new carnival game, or a completely new gameplay experience - it’s up to you!

: The mod can be a modified level, new carnival game, or a completely new gameplay experience - it’s up to you! Entertainment Value : Or “How fun is it to play”.

: Or “How fun is it to play”. Innovation: How well the mod shows off NVIDIA Technologies (e.g. VRWorks, FleX, Flow, Destruction, Turbulence, HairWorks, etc.)

Please note that we’re looking for family friendly, original content. All content must be owned or licensed by the content creator.

Three overall winners will be chosen and will receive the following prizes:

1st Place : $2500 and one NVIDIA TITAN X Graphics Card

: $2500 and one NVIDIA TITAN X Graphics Card 2nd Place : $1500 and one GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card

: $1500 and one GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card 3rd Place: $500 and one GeForce GTX 1070 Graphics Card

Looking For Inspiration?

The VR Funhouse Game Jam was held in Hamburg, Germany and was an incredible mix of technology, talent, and atmosphere. Watch this video to see some of the incredible mods created during the event:

We recently released 5 official mods for you to play with, bringing even more fun to VR Funhouse. Watch out Official Mods Trailer to learn more:

Or head over to our Steam Workshop Page to download our official mods, and see other experiences created by the community.

We can’t wait to see what you come up with! We’ll see you in the VR Funhouse.