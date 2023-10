Alibaba’s AliCloud Partners with NVIDIA for Artificial Intelligence

Alibaba Group’s cloud computing business, AliCloud, signed a new partnership with NVIDIA to collaborate on AliCloud HPC, the first GPU-accelerated cloud platform for high performance computing (HPC) in China. AliCloud will work with NVIDIA to broadly promote its cloud-based GPU offerings to its customers — primarily fast-growing startups – for AI and HPC work. “Innovative companies