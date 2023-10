AI Ups the Resolution of Images

Entropix is an Oakland, California-based startup that uses deep learning to reconstruct video and still images to 9x its captured pixel density. Entropix calls this, “resolution on demand.” The startup demonstrated its patented technology at the GPU Technology Conference in San Jose, California this week. The technology has the potential to help law enforcement locate

The post AI Ups the Resolution of Images appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.