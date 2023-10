AI Transforms Recorded Soccer Games Into 3D Holograms

With the FIFA World Cup kicking off in just a few days – do you ever wonder what it would be like to have Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi or Neymar play a match on your kitchen table? Researchers from the University of Washington, Facebook, and Google developed the first end-to-end deep learning-based system that can

The post AI Transforms Recorded Soccer Games Into 3D Holograms appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.