AI System Trained to Recognize New Galaxies

Researchers from the University of Western Australia have developed a deep learning system that can identify galaxies in deep space. The system, called ClaRAN, presents a system that scans images taken by radio telescopes and spots radio galaxies that emit powerful radio jets from their black holes. Dr. Ivy Wong, an astronomer from the University

The post AI System Trained to Recognize New Galaxies appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.