AI Spots Mysterious Signals Coming from Deep in Space

Fast radio bursts are some of the most mysterious high-energy astrophysical phenomena in the entire universe. They are intense blasts of radio emissions that last just milliseconds in duration and are thought to originate from distant galaxies. The exact nature of the objects is uncertain, but they could point to extraterrestrial intelligence. “Previous studies have

The post AI Spots Mysterious Signals Coming from Deep in Space appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.