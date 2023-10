AI Robot Learns How to Help People Get Dressed

Every day, more than 1 million people in the United States require physical assistance to get dressed, whether because of injury, permanent disability, age, or other debilitating factors. To alleviate the problem, researchers from Georgia Tech built a deep learning-equipped robot that can help people get dressed. “What the robot is trying to do is

The post AI Robot Learns How to Help People Get Dressed appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.