AI Research Detects Glaucoma with 94 Percent Accuracy

Glaucoma affects more than 2.7 million people in the U.S. and is one of the leading causes of blindness in the world. To study how deep learning can help doctors more efficiently diagnose the disease, researchers from IBM and New York University have developed a deep learning framework that automatically detects the disease with 94 percent

The post AI Research Detects Glaucoma with 94 Percent Accuracy appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.