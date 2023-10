AI Reinvents the Filmmaking Process

A deep learning startup working to automate the creation of digital effects in the motion picture and television industry recently announced they raised over $10 million in funding. Arraiy, a Palo Alto, California-based startup, is building an AI system that can generate and manipulate images in real-time such as changing the type of car, color,

The post AI Reinvents the Filmmaking Process appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.