AI-Powered Piano Allows Anyone to Compose Music by Pressing a Few Buttons

Think of it as predictive text but for your piano. A new deep learning based system developed by Google researchers enables anyone to play the piano like a trained musician. The system dubbed Piano Genie automatically predicts the next most probable note in a song, enabling a non-musician to compose new and original music in

