AI Learns to Play Dota 2 with Human Precision

Developers from the California-based non-profit OpenAI announced today that their five deep learning neural networks they call “OpenAI Five” beat amateur human teams at the popular battle arena game Dota 2. “OpenAI Five plays 180 years worth of games against itself every day, learning via self-play. It trains using a scaled-up version of Proximal Policy

The post AI Learns to Play Dota 2 with Human Precision appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.