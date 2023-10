AI Identifies Legal Risks in NDAs

LawGeex, an Israel-based startup focused on automating contract reviews, released a study showing its deep learning software outperforms lawyers at identifying legal risks in nondisclosure agreement contracts. “Don’t expect machines to kill lawyers’ careers though,” said Shmuli Goldberg, vice president of marketing at LawGeex. He likened the use of LawGeex AI to people using spellcheckers