AI Identifies Changes In Microcirculation that Could Help Detect Sepsis

One in three patients who die in a U.S. hospital has sepsis, a life-threatening complication of an infection. To help detect the disease as quickly as possible, researchers from MIT are exploring a deep learning-based approach that could one day automatically detect the condition in human patients in near real time. Using NVIDIA TITAN X

The post AI Identifies Changes In Microcirculation that Could Help Detect Sepsis appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.