Building Video Game Levels with the Help of AI

Content creation in the gaming industry is one of the most expensive and time-consuming tasks in the development process. That is why a team of researchers in Italy recently developed a deep learning-based method that can help developers build new video game levels more quickly and more efficiently. The method uses generative adversarial networks (GANs)

The post Building Video Game Levels with the Help of AI appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.