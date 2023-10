AI Helps Unlock the Mysteries of the Brain

The human brain contains around 86 billion neurons and imaging a single cubic millimeter of it can generate more than 1000 terabytes of data. Because of the sheer size, the process of mapping the internal structure of the nervous system is computationally intensive and tedious. To accelerate the process, researchers from Google and the Max

The post AI Helps Unlock the Mysteries of the Brain appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.