AI Helps Programmers Write Code More Efficiently

Today at ICLR in Vancouver, researchers from Rice University presented a deep learning-based application that helps programmers write code in the growing multitude of application programming interfaces or APIs. The application, called Bayou, was developed by a team of computer scientists from the Intelligent Software Systems Laboratory at Rice University and funded by DARPA, the

The post AI Helps Programmers Write Code More Efficiently appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.