Predicting Drug Interactions With the Help of AI

Researchers from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), a public research university in Daejeon, South Korea, developed a deep learning-based solution that accurately predicts drug interactions with 92% accuracy. The method has the potential to help patients avoid the unexpected effects of mixing drugs with other drugs or food. “Drug interactions, including

The post Predicting Drug Interactions With the Help of AI appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.