AI Helps Farmers Predict Crop Production

The startup, Earth Observing Systems (EOS), uses NVIDIA GTX 1080 GPUs, and NVIDIA Tesla V100 GPUs on the Amazon Cloud, with the cuDNN-accelerated TensorFlow deep learning framework to train their algorithm on both historical and current observations, including satellite imagery and historical data. Once trained, EOS implements the deep learning system to calculate crop conditions

