AI Helps Farmers Distinguish Crop Data in Real-Time

Researchers with the National Center for Supercomputing Applications (NCSA) developed a deep learning-based technique that uses satellite data and supercomputers to distinguish between corn and soybean fields. The research, published in the Remote Sensing Environment journal, is a major breakthrough in the agricultural industry, as it allows a variety of stakeholders to get real-time analytics.

