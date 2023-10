AI Helps Doctors Detect MS In the Spinal Cord

A team of researchers from some of the top medical institutions in the world, developed a fully automatic deep learning-based system to detect multiple sclerosis (MS) lesions in the spinal cord and intramedullary from conventional MRI data. MS is a chronic immune disease of the central nervous system which appears in areas of the brain

