AI Helps Discover Hit Songs for Record Labels

How does a top of the charts song sound? This new AI system can tell you. Musiio, a new music tech company based in Singapore, is using deep learning to identify the best songs for record labels and streaming services. The service can listen to over 30,000 songs a day, around the same number of

The post AI Helps Discover Hit Songs for Record Labels appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.