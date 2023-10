AI Composer Creates New Rock Music

Aiva Technologies, the company behind the world’s first non-human AI music composition, just released a brand new AI-generated rock music track. The work builds on the company’s previous compositions that range from cinematic film scores to Chinese music. Using NVIDIA TITAN Xp GPUs, GeForce GTX 1080 Ti GPUs, the company re-trained their deep neural network

