AI Classifies Galaxies using Hubble Space Telescope Images

A new study published in the Astrophysical Journal this week describes how a team of researchers from all over the globe developed a deep learning system that can classify galaxies with superb accuracy. Using NVIDIA TITAN Xp GPUs and the cuDNN-accelerated Keras and Theano deep learning frameworks, the team, made up of researchers from institutions

The post AI Classifies Galaxies using Hubble Space Telescope Images appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.