AI Can Help Anyone Become a Beatbox Champion

To help up-and-coming musicians create the best beats for their song, developers from a Japanese-based AI startup developed a deep learning system called Neural Beatboxer that can convert everyday sounds into hours of automatically compiled rhythms. Users can visit their website, feed it some sounds, and the neural network automatically produces a custom drum kit

