Early Access to NVIDIA AI Blueprint

for Video Search And Summarization



The NVIDIA AI Blueprint for video search and summarization helps you build video analytics AI agents that let industrial operators communicate with their infrastructure through search and summarization of live or archived video sensor data. It integrates vision language models (VLMs), large language models (LLMs), and NVIDIA NIM™ to deliver a whole new level of collaboration.

To participate, please fill out the short application and provide details about your use case. You must be a member of the NVIDIA developer program and log in with your organization's email address. We will not approve early access applications from personal email accounts. By applying, you understand and agree that we may send you surveys or request feedback

