The NVIDIA AI Blueprint for video search and summarization helps you build video analytics AI agents that let industrial operators communicate with their infrastructure through search and summarization of live or archived video sensor data. It integrates vision language models (VLMs), large language models (LLMs), and NVIDIA NIM™ to deliver a whole new level of collaboration.
To participate, please fill out the short application and provide details about your use case. You must be a member of the NVIDIA developer program and log in with your organization's email address. We will not approve early access applications from personal email accounts. By applying, you understand and agree that we may send you surveys or request feedback
Access to the NVIDIA AI Blueprint early access program requires an NVIDIA developer account. Register now if you are not already a member.
Complete the request form to apply for access to the NVIDIA AI Blueprint early access program. Use your organization’s email address—applications with personal email will not be accepted.
When your application is approved, you’ll be directed to the NVIDIA AI Blueprint early access program member portal, to access software, documentation and other resources.