Advanced Graphics Tech GDC18
Date, Room, Location (TBD)
-
Session 1.1 | 10:00 - 10:30 am
Title: Real-Time Reflections in Future Graphics Pipelines
Description: TBD
Speaker(s): Max McMullen, Microsoft; Antti Hirvonen, Futuremark
-
Session 1.2 | 10:30 - 11:00 am
Title: AMD TBD (memory management talk)
Description: TBD
Speaker(s): Rys Sommerfeldt
-
Session 2 | 11:20 - 12:20 pm
Title: The Latest Graphics Technology in Remedy’s Northlight Engine
Description: Tatu will discuss the in-engine implementation and results of some recent advances in rendering technology in Remedy's Northlight engine.
Speaker(s): Tatu Aalto
-
Lunch | 12:20 - 1:20 pm
-
Session 3 | 1:20 - 2:20 pm
Title: AMD TBD (id Software speaking about Wolfenstein 2)
Description: TBD
Speaker(s): TBD
-
Session 4 | 2:40 - 3:40 pm
Title: Bringing Destiny 2 to PC: Performance and HDR
Description: TBD
Speaker(s): Nate Hawbaker, Bungie; Kevin Todisco, Vicarious Visions; Tim Cheblokov, NVIDIA;
-
Coffee Break | 3:40 - 4:00 pm
-
Session 5 | 4:00 - 5:00 pm
Title: AMD TBD (Ubisoft speaking about FarCry 5)
Description: TBD
Speaker(s): TBD