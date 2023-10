Share Your Science: Accelerating Microsoft Cortana and Skype Translator

Alexey Kamenev, Software Engineer at Microsoft Research talks about their open-source Computational Network Toolkit (CNTK) for deep learning, which describes neural networks as a series of computational steps via a directed graph. Kamenev also shares a bit about how they’re using GPUs, the CUDA Toolkit and GPU-accelerated libraries for the variety of Microsoft products that