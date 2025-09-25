Platform developers, open-source contributors, and actively engaged members of the omics community.

Experience with Python, scverse, or single-cell omics tools is recommended. Prior GPU programming experience is welcome but not necessary. NVIDIA experts will provide training and resources.

scverse libraries (including rapids-singlecell), cuPy, cuDF, cuML, and the full suite of NVIDIA accelerated data science tools—plus whatever you bring from your own toolbox.

You should apply with members of your team identified. If you need help sourcing a team, let us know.

We're looking for people who aim to create a pull request to scverse tools and can commit sufficient time over the three weeks. There will be a three-hour webinar training session on kickoff day and a five-hour presentation day at the end. In between, we’ll offer office hours and ask for three readouts. The time you commit will depend on your team and project.