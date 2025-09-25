Hackathon: Accelerate Omics Workflows
Take Omics tools to the next level with GPU acceleration.
Join a select group of innovators and platform developers for the Accelerate Omics Hackathon, where NVIDIA experts, GPU-accelerated tools, and the scverseⓇ community converge to drive the next wave of breakthroughs in omics. This is your opportunity to amplify your impact, expand your network, and contribute solutions to accelerated data science.
Hackathon Overview
Step into the fast lane of the omics ecosystem. Over three weeks, teams will collaborate virtually to optimize, accelerate, and contribute directly to open-source omics tools, including scverse libraries. Get hands-on with NVIDIA’s latest GPU-powered platforms and scverse libraries, including rapids-singlecell, with support at every step with dedicated office hours, cloud compute credits, and technical resources.
Why Participate?
Accelerate Your Code: Explore firsthand how GPU acceleration can unlock major speedups in your omics workflows.
Access to Experts: Learn from NVIDIA, scverse, and ecosystem experts and connect during office hours for technical guidance, troubleshooting, and project ideation.
Community Impact: Build solutions that will be valuable to the global omics community, with opportunities for further collaboration and recognition.
Portfolio Growth: Create high-impact pull requests and presentations that demonstrate your technical expertise.
Event Details
Dates: September 8–September 25, 2025
Format: Virtual, team-based (3–5 participants per team)
Participants: Participants, and their teams, will be selected from a nominated list (space is limited).
Output: Pull request to the scverse ecosystem, technical presentation, and speedup benchmarks
What to Expect
Kickoff Orientation: Introduction to GPU acceleration, NVIDIA CUDA-X™ libraries and tools, and the scverse ecosystem.
Community Building: Collaborate with like-minded developers and researchers to turn ideas into reality.
Expert Office Hours: Attend weekly sessions with engineers and mentors for personalized support.
Curated Resources: Access tutorials, code samples, and cloud computing credits.
Showcase Opportunity: Selected projects will be invited to share their projects at scverse conference 2025 in the Bay Area on November 17-19, 2025
Spotlight Opportunities
Community Spotlight: Selected speedup stories will be shared in community blogs and channels.
Opportunity to present: Selected hackathon projects will be presented at scverse conference 2025 in the Bay Area on November 17-19, 2025
How to Apply
Participation is limited. Nominated participants will receive application details directly via email. If you’re passionate about accelerating omics applications and collaborating with the world’s leading experts now or in the future, please talk to your contact in scverse or NVIDIA about nominations.
FAQ Section
Platform developers, open-source contributors, and actively engaged members of the omics community.
Experience with Python, scverse, or single-cell omics tools is recommended. Prior GPU programming experience is welcome but not necessary. NVIDIA experts will provide training and resources.
scverse libraries (including rapids-singlecell), cuPy, cuDF, cuML, and the full suite of NVIDIA accelerated data science tools—plus whatever you bring from your own toolbox.
You should apply with members of your team identified. If you need help sourcing a team, let us know.
We're looking for people who aim to create a pull request to scverse tools and can commit sufficient time over the three weeks. There will be a three-hour webinar training session on kickoff day and a five-hour presentation day at the end. In between, we’ll offer office hours and ask for three readouts. The time you commit will depend on your team and project.
Direct all hackathon questions to your NVIDIA or scverse event contact.
Ready to Accelerate?
Spots are limited. If you’ve received your invitation email, complete your application by August 27, 2025. Collaborate, innovate, and showcase what’s possible when community minds and GPU-accelerated science unite.
Empowering the future of genomics with open, accelerated innovation.