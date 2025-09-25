Hackathon: Accelerate Omics Workflows

Take Omics tools to the next level with GPU acceleration.

Join a select group of innovators and platform developers for the Accelerate Omics Hackathon, where NVIDIA experts, GPU-accelerated tools, and the scverse community converge to drive the next wave of breakthroughs in omics. This is your opportunity to amplify your impact, expand your network, and contribute solutions to accelerated data science.

Hackathon Overview

Step into the fast lane of the omics ecosystem. Over three weeks, teams will collaborate virtually to optimize, accelerate, and contribute directly to open-source omics tools, including scverse libraries. Get hands-on with NVIDIA’s latest GPU-powered platforms and scverse libraries, including rapids-singlecell, with support at every step with dedicated office hours, cloud compute credits, and technical resources.

Why Participate?

  • Accelerate Your Code: Explore firsthand how GPU acceleration can unlock major speedups in your omics workflows.

  • Access to Experts: Learn from NVIDIA, scverse, and ecosystem experts and connect during office hours for technical guidance, troubleshooting, and project ideation.

  • Community Impact: Build solutions that will be valuable to the global omics community, with opportunities for further collaboration and recognition.

  • Portfolio Growth: Create high-impact pull requests and presentations that demonstrate your technical expertise.

Event Details

  • Dates: September 8–September 25, 2025

  • Format: Virtual, team-based (3–5 participants per team)

  • Participants: Participants, and their teams, will be selected from a nominated list (space is limited).

  • Output: Pull request to the scverse ecosystem, technical presentation, and speedup benchmarks

What to Expect

  • Kickoff Orientation: Introduction to GPU acceleration, NVIDIA CUDA-X™ libraries and tools, and the scverse ecosystem.

  • Community Building: Collaborate with like-minded developers and researchers to turn ideas into reality.

  • Expert Office Hours: Attend weekly sessions with engineers and mentors for personalized support.

  • Curated Resources: Access tutorials, code samples, and cloud computing credits.

  • Showcase Opportunity: Selected projects will be invited to share their projects at scverse conference 2025 in the Bay Area on November 17-19, 2025

Spotlight Opportunities

How to Apply

Participation is limited. Nominated participants will receive application details directly via email. If you’re passionate about accelerating omics applications and collaborating with the world’s leading experts now or in the future, please talk to your contact in scverse or NVIDIA about nominations.

FAQ Section

Ready to Accelerate?

Spots are limited. If you’ve received your invitation email, complete your application by August 27, 2025. Collaborate, innovate, and showcase what’s possible when community minds and GPU-accelerated science unite.

Empowering the future of genomics with open, accelerated innovation.

